Iran in talks with int’l oil companies to start co-op with SOCAR (Exclusive)

2018-05-15 07:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, May 15

By Umid Niayesh, Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iran is negotiating with leading international oil companies, which are active in deep-water drilling regarding the joint projects with Azerbaijan's state oil company (SOCAR) in the Caspian Sea, an official with the Iranian oil ministry told Trend.

The final talks will be held by a joint Iranian-Azerbaijani committee, which will be formed soon, Hossein Esmaeili Shahmirzadi, general director for Europe, America and Caspian Sea countries at Iran's Oil Ministry, said.

Referring to the issue of the decision made by Tehran and Baku to establish a joint oil company, the Iranian official said that political will of the two sides is in favour of joint work for development of the agreed blocks in the Caspian Sea.

He added that Tehran and Baku are working on the issue of forming the joint oil company.

Esmaeili further said that Iran has no specific limitation regarding the deep-water drilling, which is needed for the exploration of hydrocarbon reserves in the Caspian Sea.

He added that Iran’s Amir Kabir drilling rig, which is a unique platform, is located in the Caspian Sea and the Azerbaijani side also has some equipment in the area.

Amir Kabir semi-submersible drilling rig (Iran’s largest offshore structure with a weight of 14,700 tons) is capable of drilling in waters with a depth of 1000 meters and also drilling from the sea bottom up to a depth of 6600 meters.