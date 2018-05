N.Korea proposes holding high-level inter-Korean talks Wednesday: Seoul

2018-05-15 08:27 | www.trend.az | 2

North Korea has proposed holding high-level inter-Korean talks this week to discuss follow-up measures on agreements their leaders reached in a historic summit held last month, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday, Yonhap reported.

The North proposed holding the talks on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday, according to a ministry official. The ministry is planning to soon send a response, accepting the proposal.