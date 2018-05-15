Russian senior diplomat, EU ambassador discuss situation around Iran nuclear deal

Future of the Iran nuclear deal following the United States’ withdrawal was in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, TASS reports.

"The two diplomats discussed issues of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as it, in his words, leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He said another agreement with Iran should be signed.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a joint statement calling on all other parties to the JCPOA to stay committed to their liabilities under it.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated his country’s commitment to the deal, saying Teheran will continue to implement its liabilities.