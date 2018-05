Two Chinese bitcoin mining equipment makers plan to list in HK this year

Two Chinese bitcoin mining equipment makers plan to raise up to $1 billion each from Hong Kong listings this year, riding on the global boom in cryptocurrencies, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plans, Reuters reports.

Canaan Creative filed a listing application to the Stock.

Exchange of Hong Kong on Monday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.