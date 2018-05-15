Oil near November 2014 highs firm as markets tighten amid OPEC cuts, Iran sanctions

Oil prices held firm on Tuesday as ongoing production cuts by OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran tightened the market amid strong demand, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $78.37 per barrel at 0028 GMT, up 14 cents from their last close and not far off a three-and-a-half year high of $78.53 a barrel reached the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $71.09 a barrel, up 13 cents and also not far off their Nov. 2014 high of $71.89 a barrel reached last week.

Markets have generally tightened as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, have been withholding supplies since 2017 in order to push up oil prices.

With renewed U.S. sanctions looming against OPEC-member Iran and oil demand strong, analysts said crude prices were well supported.