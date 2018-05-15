Iranian, German FMs discuss plans for preserving nuclear deal

German Foreign minister, Heiko Maas held a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, ahead of high level negotiations between Iran and the EU on nuclear deal, scheduled for May 15.

The two sides discussed the future of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal) following the US withdrawal from the deal, Iranian media outlets reported.

Plans of the Germany and Europe for preserving the landmark deal were negotiated during the phone talk, according to the report.

The top German diplomat said that Berlin and the EU are exploring options and developing plans to protect the JCPOA and guarantee Iran’s interests.

Iran’s foreign minister has launched a diplomatic tour last week to talk the nuclear deal with counterparts, following the US withdrawal.

The trip is carried out in line with the President Hassan Rouhani’s directive for intensive talks on the possibility of preserving the JCPOA while the Iranian nation’s interests are guaranteed.

Zarif said that he had good and substantive meetings with counterparts in Beijing and Moscow over the future of the nuclear deal, reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers.

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain, as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini today.

