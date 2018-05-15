No one can prevent Ankara to develop relations with Moscow, Erdogan says

2018-05-15 10:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

No one can prevent Turkey from developing relations with Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported May 15.

Erdogan noted that Russia is one of Turkey's strategic partners in the region.

The head of state also noted that relations between Russia and Turkey are at the highest level at the moment.

With regards to Turkey's purchase of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) S-400, Erdogan said that this should not bother the United States and NATO countries.