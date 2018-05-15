Pashinyan "learning" the art of sitting on two chairs

2018-05-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the velvet revolution in Armenia, which resulted in Serzh Sargsyan’s leaving his post of the prime minister, has already begun to take decisive measures to redirect Armenia towards the West, well-known Russian political analyst Sergey Markov wrote on his Facebook page.

Pashinyan began to attract people from the West as his advisors, but at the same time, he voices readiness to establish contact with Moscow. For now, in words only.

Thus, Daron Acemoglu, a Turkish-born American economist, has become the economic adviser of Yerevan, while former representative of Armenia to NATO David Tonoyan was appointed as Armenia’s defense minister.

Markov described the situation as "disturbing tendencies" and expressed doubts about the sincerity, goodwill of the Armenian leader towards Russia.

Recently, at a meeting with Pashinyan in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again stressed the dependency of the Armenian economy on Russia. More than 25 percent of Armenia's trade turnover accounts for Russia, while Russian investments make up 35 percent of all investments made in the Armenian economy.

In general, Armenia's military sector is fully dependent on Russia and the situation will not change as a result of timid overture with the Chinese and Indian military industries.

Putin also mentioned the growing supplies of agricultural products from Armenia to the Russian market, clearly hinting that the 38-percent-growth in recent months may unexpectedly be replaced by a 100 percent decline.

In response, the Armenian prime minister noted that no one in Armenia has ever put the strategic importance of the Armenia-Russia relations into question and will not do that.