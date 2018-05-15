BHOS students to work for SOCAR Polymer

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Human Recourses department of SOCAR Polymer LLC made a presentation for students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The meeting gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, BHOS third, fourth, fifth-year and Master students, and representatives of SOCAR Polymer.

Welcoming the guests, the Higher School rector Elmar Gasimov said that SOCAR Polymer project would turn to be very crucial for oil and chemical industry of Azerbaijan. “Taking into account that the primary goal of the project is enforcement of chemical industry of the country, collaboration with BHOS involved in training of highly qualified specialists meeting international standards is very important for achieving this objective,” said rector.