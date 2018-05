Euronews presents episode about Ilandagh mountain in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

Euronews has presented an episode about Ilandagh mountain in Azerbaijan.

“In this episode of Postcards, we take you to Ilandag Mountain, one of the main symbols of the Nakhchivan autonomous republic in Azerbaijan,” said Euronews.

In the Middle Ages, there was a settlement on one of its slopes, according to the video material.

Ilandagh has always been a mysterious place, inspiring local people to create legends, said Euronews.