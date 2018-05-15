OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

2018-05-15 10:59 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on May 16, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message May 15.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Mikhail Olaru and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.