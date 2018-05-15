Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attract foreign investments to Uzbekistan from US

2018-05-15 11:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

During the official visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the United States, the parties plan to sign over 40 documents, including trade, economic and investment agreements for a total amount of $8.5 billion, the Press Secretary of the Uzbek president Komil Allamjonov told at a briefing in Washington.

He added that the figures may change during the visit.

It is expected that Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive to the Andrews airport in Washington on May 15.

“Both sides pay considerable attention to this visit. The US administration called the visit of Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a historical one,” Allamjonov said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet with US President Donald Trump in the White House on May 16. The negotiations will initially be held face-to-face, then in an expanded format.