Uzbekistan, Tajikistan resume bus connection after 26-year break

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have resumed regular bus connection between the two countries since May 15, Russian RIA Novosti reported citing the Uzbek Agency for Road Transport (Uzavtotrans)

The bus connection between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan was discontinued in 1992 with the outbreak of the civil war in Tajikistan.

“The first bus run on the Tashkent-Khujand-Tashkent route for the working group with representatives of ministries and state departments, as well as the local media went on May 15 from the Tashkent bus station at 8:30 (GMT +5),” Uzavtotrans said.

The length of the route is 174 kilometers, with the journey taking 4.5 hours. Three bus runs per day are planned to be carried out. The fare of the run will be 50,000 soums (approx. $6).

Uzavtotrans also added that passengers of the bus runs will pass the border through checkpoints for half an hour as a matter of priority.