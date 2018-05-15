Erdogan confident of innocence of ex-Deputy head of Halkbank detained in US

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Accusations against former Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Halkbank Hakan Atilla, detained in the US, can be regarded as accusations against Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported May 15.

Erdogan noted that Atilla is not guilty.

In March 2016, Atilla and Turkish businessman of Iranian origin Rza Zarrab were arrested in the US on charges of trying to circumvent sanctions against Iran.

"I want to believe that the detention of Hakan Atilla will not negatively affect relations between Ankara and Washington," Erdogan said.

Commenting earlier on the arrest of Turkish businessman Rza Zarrab on charges of violating the sanctions regime against Iran, Erdogan said that Turkey did not promise the US to join the sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

