Foreigners to be able to obtain visa at airport in Baku via self-service terminals (PHOTO)

2018-05-15 11:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The issuance of visas to foreigners at the International Heydar Aliyev airport through ASAN Visa self-service terminals, has started on May 15.

Citizens of 15 countries - Bahrain, UAE, South Korea, China, Iran, Israel, Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and Japan will be able to get a visa through ASAN Visa at the airport.

ASAN Visa self-service terminals are equipped with passport readers, POS-terminals and banknote receivers. The terminal services are provided in seven languages - Azerbaijani, English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Persian and Russian.