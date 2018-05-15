Over 50 members of the "Islamic State” detained in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Fifty four members of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS) have been detained as part of a special operation carried out by the Istanbul police, Turkish media reported May 15.

According to the reports, there are foreign citizens among the detainees.

The identity and nationality of detainees has not been disclosed. The media reports said a number of them had previously engaged in an intensive activity as members of terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.

On April 28, 41 members of the IS were detained as part of a special operation in Istanbul.