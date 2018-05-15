Appeal halts Telegram’s block from going into effect

The court ruling to block the Telegram messaging service, issued by Moscow’s Tagansky District Court, has not come into effect yet as the company filed an appeal against it, Moscow City Court Spokesperson Ulyana Solopova told TASS.

"There is an appeal under consideration, we are waiting for the shortcomings to be rectified, so the ruling has not come into effect yet. A notice, which appeared on the website automatically with regard to the timeframe, will be removed," she said. The court earlier gave Telegram’s lawyers a deadline until June 4 to address the shortcomings concerning the appeal.

A notice earlier appeared in the court’s catalogue, saying that the ruling on blocking Telegram had come into effect on May 15.