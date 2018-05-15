Stronger regulations will accompany any French privatizations - Elysee adviser7

Regulations will need to be strengthened before any eventual privatization of Paris airports operator ADP and lottery company La Francaise des Jeux, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The government has said that it intends to sell off or reduce non-strategic stakes it holds to establish a 10 billion euro ($11.6 billion) innovation fund.

The adviser told reporters the state did not need to keep a majority stake in these companies.