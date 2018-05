Slovak Republic’s ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan

2018-05-15 12:16 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova has received credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic Jan Bori, says the message of the Turkmen government.

The diplomat expressed his desire to intensify cooperation both in bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN and the European Union.