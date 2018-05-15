France ready to hold talks on lifting anti-Russian sanctions

France’s authorities are ready to hold discussions on lifting the sanctions against Russia, French Government Spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told BFM TV on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Touching on the prospects of cancelling the anti-Russian sanctions amid the upcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia next week, Griveaux said "it is early to speak about this, but there is nothing impossible."

"There are no deadlock situations," he said. "Everything may be discussed, this is the principle of diplomacy."

Griveaux does not believe that Paris has a different approach to the contacts with Washington and Moscow. "Vladimir Putin was invited to Versailles during the first weeks since Emmanuel Macron’s election," he noted. "Next week the French president is heading for a visit to Russia."