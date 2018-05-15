Documentary on cult Lithuanian photographer Vitas Luckus shown in Baku (PHOTO)

2018-05-15 12:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

It is always interesting to know what great creative people felt, how they created their masterpieces, how they lived, who influenced their world outlook. Meanwhile, documentary films are a great chance to learn more about the outstanding people of art.

Baku had a great opportunity to learn more about the personality of cult Lithuanian photographer Vitas Luckus (1943-1987), through the "Master and Tatyana" documentary, which was shown in the Azerbaijani capital.

Directed by Lithuanian filmmaker Giedre Zickyte, the film was shown at the Park Cinema Flame Towers within the 2nd Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival being held in Azerbaijan May 2-17.

Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas, Chairperson of the Union of Cinematographers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, famous figures of culture and art, admirers of documentary films attended the event.

"Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival has been held for the second time and I hope that it will develop in the future,” Lastauskas told Trend. “We try to demonstrate the films by best Lithuanian filmmakers within the festival. In 2017 documentary filmmaker Audrius Stonys demonstrated his recent films. This year Giedre Zickyte has been taking part in the festival. She represents young generation of Lithuanian filmmakers."

The viewers in Baku were interested in the film because Vitas Luckus visited Azerbaijan. During that trip a number of photos were taken and, of course, he had many friends here.

“I can tell you about one interesting detail in the film, which is also connected with Azerbaijan,” Zickyte told Trend earlier. “I am using a very specific sound of wind which is the main mood motive of my film – it opens the film, goes through the photos, and creates the mystical feeling of eternity. I accidentally found this sound of wind in an old documentary about Azerbaijan – it was recorded in some steppe. This was a very mystical and beautiful sound of wind. I was totally amazed by this sound, it was exactly what I was looking for and I couldn’t find anything like that in any sound library. So, I used original recording from that old doc.”

In the film, Luckus' friends speak about his way of life, his relations with this wife Tatyana, long conversations till dawn, numerous guests. There are also legends about the photographer's life. Some of them seem incredible. Luckus kept a lion in his apartment, and this is true.