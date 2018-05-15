TASE and Singapore Exchange to jointly promote tech listings

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) announced a partnership focused on growing capital raising opportunities for companies, particularly in the technology sector, Globes reports.

The two stock exchanges will work together to support technology and healthcare companies that are looking to tap the capital markets to fund their growth plans in Asia and globally. The two exchanges will pro-actively engage with technology companies seeking to penetrate Asian markets, to list on both exchanges. This will include assisting companies during the pre-listing stage, facilitating the listing process, and providing issuers with post-listing support by leveraging the exchanges’ network and platforms.

Israel enjoys the world's highest per capita number of startups, venture capital investments and amount of R&D spending. Singapore, with the government’s supportive policies and commitment to invest in research and innovation, has an established reputation as one of the strongest and most diverse startup ecosystems globally. In a recent 2018 Global Startup Ecosystem Report, Tel Aviv and Singapore were among the top 10 ecosystems in the world.

Besides listings, SGX and TASE will explore other related areas of collaboration, including the potential development of a private market eco-system in Israel and enhancing the post-trade connectivity and services between the two markets.