US imposes sanctions against governor of Iran’s Central Bank

2018-05-16 00:15 | www.trend.az | 2

The US has imposed sanctions against governor of Iran's central bank Valiollah Seif and Iraq-based Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for transferring “millions of dollars" for Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Press TV reported.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday Seif covertly moved millions of dollars on behalf of the IRGC through Al-Bilad bank "to enrich and support the violent and radical agenda of Hezbollah."

The United States has classified Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement as a terrorist group.

The Treasury also blacklisted assistant director of the international department of Iran's central bank Ali Tarzali and the chairman of Al-Bilad Islamic Bank Aras Habib.

