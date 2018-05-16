CIA chief nominee vows interrogation program not to resume under her leadership

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) should not have conducted an enhanced interrogation program, CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel said in a letter to Ranking Member of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner, Sputnik reported.

"With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior Agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken," Haspel said in the letter.

Haspel stated that if confirmed as CIA Director, she would not authorize any activities that were contrary to her "moral and ethical values" or consistent with the "CIA's mission, expertise, and the law."

During her Senate hearing, Haspel said the detention and interrogation program would not resume under her leadership.