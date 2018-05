U.S. aware of report North Korea canceling meeting with South: White House

The United States is aware of South Korean media reports that North Korea has canceled planned high-level talks with South Korea, the White House said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“The United States will look at what North Korea has said independently, and continue to coordinate closely with our allies,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

