Seven dead, 30 feared trapped after part of flyover collapses in Indian city

Seven people are dead and 30 others are feared trapped under the rubble after part of a flyover under construction in the northern Indian city of Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

A 20-meter beam which was being fitted to the flyover collapsed, crushing vehicles and pedestrians, said the official, Amit Kumar.

Seven cranes had been sent to lift the beam and the army had been summoned, Kumar said. He said an investigation into the incident was ongoing but no arrests had been made so far.