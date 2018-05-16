Azerbaijan seeks to expand export geography of procured goods (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's "Procurement and Supply of Food Products" OJSC seeks to expand the geography of export, Deputy Chairman of the OJSC Khalig Mammadov told Trend.

He said that the company plans to begin exporting food products to Arab countries, as well as to Central Asia.

"The company mainly exports the procured products to Russia, but we continue to develop new export directions. Presently, we are negotiating with the UAE, Qatar and other Arab countries. There is a need for Azerbaijani products in these countries. The problem is political conflicts in the region, which affects export. We also intend to increase exports to the countries of Central Asia. For example, Turkmenistan imported large volumes of onion from Azerbaijan in 2017. This is the success of our exporters, but, I think that such export operations should be performed more appropriately. We also consider export of Azerbaijani goods to South Korea, but here it is necessary to solve the problem of the certification of products," Mammadov said.

Mammadov noted that further development of the priority export directions depends on the need for Azerbaijani products.