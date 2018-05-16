1 killed, 3 injured in explosion in California

One person was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday in an explosion at an office building in the U.S. state of California, authorities said, Xinhua reported.

The explosion occurred on the first floor of a medical building at 11 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo in Orange County around 1:10 p.m. local time (2010 GMT), prompting a large-scale response by fire and sheriff's officials.

"We have not determined what caused the blast," said Carrie Braun, a Public Information Officer at Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"The investigation is ongoing," Braun told Xinhua by telephone.