3 militants killed in attack on police headquarters in Riau, Indonesia

2018-05-16 08:39 | www.trend.az | 2

Three militants were shot dead and another was injured in an attack on the police headquarters in Riau province of Indonesia on Wednesday, the provincial police said.

Police chief of Riau province Inspector General Nandang said a total of eight militants with a white minivan launched the attacks on the police headquarters.

The police shot four out of the eight attackers and three of the four were killed while the remaining five terrorists escaped, Beritasatu TV quoted the police chief as saying.

The police are hunting for the militants, according to the police chief.