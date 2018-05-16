Attack on military unit in Turkey

2018-05-16 09:22 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Two servicemen were injured as a result of an attack on a military unit in Turkey’s Sanliurfa province, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported May 16.

The attack was committed by the members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group. Following the attack, the Turkish Armed Forces launched an armed response operation to neutralize terrorists.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.