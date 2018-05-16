US withdrawal from JCPOA won’t impose serious impact on Iran oil industry (exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, May 16

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

The US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal would have little impact on Iran’s oil industry, Reza Khalili, deputy director for Non-Industrial Operation of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said.

The US withdrawal would not impose serious impact on Iran's oil industry, as the total oil industry in the country had already anticipated all the arrangements, Khalili told Trend.

Currently Iran has capability, knowledge and specialists who have the ability to carry on the specialized tasks in the oil industry, he added.

The US President Donald Trump announced May 8 that the United States walks away from the accord reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers. Trump also announced that the Washington re-imposes the "highest level of economic sanctions" on the Islamic Republic.