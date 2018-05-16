Minister: Azerbaijan opens new page in partnership with Israel

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has opened a new page in partnership with Israel, Azerbaijan’s Taxes Minister Mikail Jabbarov said addressing the first meeting of the Azerbaijani-Israeli intergovernmental commission in Jerusalem, Smegi TV channel reported.

"Today, Israel and innovation have become synonymous,” said Jabbarov, who is also a co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side.

“The innovations are being applied now not only in the field of computer equipment, but practically in all spheres of human activity. That is why, I’m glad that Azerbaijan has opened a new page in partnership with Israel, and I hope that a lot of joint projects await us,” he said.

Minister of Environmental Protection of Israel Ze'ev Elkin, for his part, stated that his country attaches great importance to the joint commission, a joint decision on the establishment of which was made by the Israeli prime minister and the president of Azerbaijan.