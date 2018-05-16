President of Uzbekistan on his first official visit to US

2018-05-16 09:38 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived with the first official visit to the United States on May 15 at the invitation of President Donald Trump, the press service of the presidential administration of Uzbekistan stated on May 16.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev was met at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington D.C. by the US government officials.

Both sides pay great attention to the upcoming high-level talks. The US Administration called the visit of the president of Uzbekistan “historical”.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will meet with Donald Trump at the White House on May 16. Face-to-face talks are to be held first, then in an expanded format.