Russian cabinet to have ten deputy prime ministers

2018-05-16 09:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Russian Prime Minister will have ten Deputy Prime Ministers, or by one more than in the previous cabinet, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

Thus, the ten Deputy Prime Ministers will include First Deputy Prime Minister/ Finance Minister, Deputy Prime Minister/ Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian President in the Far-Eastern Federal District, and Deputy Prime Minister/ Chief of the Central Office of the Cabinet.

The president also decreed to supplement the list of Russian government positions endorsed by a relevant presidential decree of January 11, 1995 with another office, that of First Deputy Prime Minister/ Finance Minister.

The previous cabinet that resigned on May 7 after Putin had taken his new office as president had nine deputy prime minister, including one first deputy.