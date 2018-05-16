Russia, French senior diplomats discuss prospects for implementation of Iran nuclear deal

2018-05-16 09:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Prospects for the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iran nuclear program were in focus of conversation between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Emmanuel Bonne, a senior official at the French foreign ministry, the Russian foreign ministry said, TASS reports.

"The focus was made on the prospects for the further implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program following the United States’ withdrawal from it," the ministry said. "The Russian side reiterated its commitment to the deal."

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as it, in his words, leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He said another agreement with Iran should be signed.