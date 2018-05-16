Israel suspends agricultural imports from Turkey

2018-05-16 09:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Israel has suspended the import of agricultural products from Turkey, Turkish media reported on May 16.

Reportedly, such a decision was made by the Israeli Agriculture Ministry, after countries have recalled their ambassadors.

On May 15, Israel's ambassador to Ankara Eitan Na'eh was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where he was asked to leave the country.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier said Turkey is calling on Muslim countries to reconsider relations with Israel. Yildirim noted that Turkey sharply condemns Israel's actions against Palestinians.