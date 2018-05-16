Ilham Aliyev visits Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit May 16.

President Aliyev was welcomed by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

A guard of honor was lined up for the president at the Nakhchivan International Airport.

President Aliyev met with members of the government of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

