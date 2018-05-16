Turkey asks Israel’s consul general to leave country

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey asked Israel's consul-general in Istanbul, Yossi Levi Safri, to leave the country, Turkish media reported citing sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry on May 16.

Reportedly, Levi Safri was informed about the issue this morning.

On May 15, Israel's ambassador to Ankara Eitan Na'eh was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where he was asked to leave the country.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier said Turkey is calling on Muslim countries to reconsider relations with Israel. Yildirim noted that Turkey sharply condemns Israel's actions against Palestinians.