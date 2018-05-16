U.S. 'looking for a deal' with China on trade - White House adviser

The United States is seeking a trade deal with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said as talks between the world’s two economic powerhouses resume in Washington this week, Reuters reports.

Kudlow, speaking in a live interview with Politico news outlet, said he backed U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s efforts to reach an agreement with Beijing and that both countries must take action.

“He is looking for a deal, I support him on that, wholeheartedly, assuming it’s a good deal. He has my support,” Kudlow said, adding that no agreement had been reached yet.

“Both sides should try to lower tariffs as much as possible ... and to take down non-tariff barriers wherever they are,” he told Politico. “Free and open trade, I think that’s the solution. I think that’s where we are as a group.”

His comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump’s top trade and economic officials prepare to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to discuss concerns ranging from intellectual property protections to farm goods to steel capacity.

Trump has long-promised to crack down on China and raised concerns about an all-out trade war after threatening to impose tariffs on up to $150 billion worth of imports from China, prompting Beijing to retaliate.