EU concerned about 'collateral damage' from U.S.-China spat

2018-05-16

Europe is concerned about the collateral damage it may suffer from America’s escalating trade dispute with China, Phil Hogan, the European Union agriculture commissioner, said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a food trade show, Reuters reports.

Hogan outlined his concerns in a meeting with U.S. Undersecretary for Agriculture Ted McKinney this week in Shanghai, he told a media briefing.

In meetings with senior Chinese government officials this week, he urged Beijing to continue to give access to the region’s beef following its approval of Irish imports and sought clarification on the nation’s proposed food safety certificates.