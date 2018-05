Gov’t announces free ID cards and passports at lower cost for Georgians in abroad

The Georgian Ministry of Justice announced today that Georgian citizens who live abroad will be able to receive ID cards for free and passports for $50, Agenda reports.

"The measure aims to make the election list more precise,” the Georgian Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani stated today.

To take advantage of the offer Georgian citizens will have to address Georgian consulates in the countries they live in.