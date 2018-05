President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Nakhchivan city on May 16.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the president about the improvement and reconstruction work done around the monument.

