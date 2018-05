AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2018-05-16 11:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan May 16

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 16.

The new edition includes articles Economy Ministry: Pirallahi Industrial Park to provide population with quality medicines, Mastery of national riders delight British audience, Foreigners to be able to obtain visa at Baku airport via self-service terminals, National composer to perform in Israel etc.