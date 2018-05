Turkmenistan hosts regional workshop on border security challenges

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 16

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An OSCE-supported regional workshop on promoting border management and security was held in Ashgabat, the OSCE said in a statement.



The workshop brought together border security officials from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as experts from the OSCE and various UN agencies.