Four communities in Syria’s Homs province liberated from militants

2018-05-16 11:27 | www.trend.az | 2

The communities of Al-Hazbi, Deir Foul, Izeddin and Al-Ghantu in the eastern part of the Homs province in Syria were liberated from militants and put under control of the country’s lawful government, TASS reports from the venue.

National flags were hoisted in these communities. The Russian military police and units of the Syrian Armed Forces are keeping order on the liberated territories.

The withdrawal of the militants and the release of the territories became possible based on the agreements reached by the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing sides in Syria. The militants remaining there are leaving the area through humanitarian corridors near the communities of al-Rastan and al-Huri. In the next days they and their families will be taken to the Idlib province in the north of the country.