Australia's trade minister says China ties a priority after recent 'differences'

2018-05-16 11:33 | www.trend.az | 2

Australia’s trade minister will use a visit to China this week to reinforce ties with his country’s largest trading partner, he said on Wednesday, following a recent souring in relations, Reuters reports.

Steven Ciobo’s arrival in Shanghai on Thursday marks the first trip by an Australian minister in eight months, part of Canberra’s effort to protect access to a market for everything from iron ore to baby formula, analysts said.

“I am not going to paper over the fact that in the past several months the focus has been on the differences,” Ciobo told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in a radio interview.

“I will be ensuring our relationship with China is afforded the priority it deserves.”

Ciobo will hold talks with Chinese officials during his three-day visit.

Relations between Australia and China have been tested just two years into a free trade pact after Australian concerns about Chinese influence spurred legislation banning foreign political donations.

China responded with a formal protest and reportedly withheld visas for Australian government officials, jeopardizing a biennial trade fair, sparking fears the row could escalate and further threaten ties.

Officials of both sides are working to reschedule the trade show, though a source familiar with the discussions said that may not happen.

Ciobo, the last Australian minister to visit China in September 2017, said he would also attend Asia’s largest food and beverage exhibition, SIAL China.