Ilham Aliyev launches start of reconstruction of water supply system in Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

2018-05-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

As part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch the first stage of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sharur city and surrounding villages” project.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov informed the head of state about the work done under the project.

The construction work under the project started in 2012, with its first stage ending last December.

The project will ensure round-the-clock supply of drinking water meeting World Health Organization standards to 13,500 people in the city of Sharur, in Mahmudkand village and in part of Zeyva village.

President Ilham Aliyev pressed a button symbolizing the launch of the first stage of “Reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Sharur city and surrounding villages” project.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of the general public and posed for photographs together with them.

Story still developing

