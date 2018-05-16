Russia reveals volume of Azerbaijan's gas import

2018-05-16 11:38 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

In the first quarter of 2018, Russia’s Gazprom supplied 797 million cubic meters of gas to Azerbaijan, according to a quarterly report of Gazprom.

In 2017, Azerbaijan imported 349 million cubic meters of Russian gas.

Previously, Gazprom Export LLC and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR agreed on resuming natural gas deliveries to Azerbaijan. The relevant contract was signed in Moscow on Nov. 21, 2017. The deliveries will be carried out starting from Nov. 22, 2017.

Under the contract, it is planned to deliver 1.6 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Azerbaijani market in general.

SOCAR reported that the gas will be pumped into underground gas storages for its further use in processing, or for domestic needs. If there is a need, some volumes can be directed for export. These supplies will also allow SOCAR to check the capacity of its underground gas storage facilities.