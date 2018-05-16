EY Azerbaijan, AEC organize 2 training sessions for entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 16

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of the Azerbaijan Republic (AEC) in cooperation with EY organized two training sessions for entrepreneurs, entitled Practical Aspects of Applying Double Tax Treaties in Azerbaijan: challenges faced by taxpayers in 2017-2018 after the introduction of new regulations and Business and Assets Valuation, on 10-11 May 2018.

The training was led by EY Tax Senior Manager Ulvi Yusifov and EY TAS Senior Jahangir Safarov.

On the first day of the training the presentations and discussions covered tax treaties, their structure and practical aspects of applying them. Further, training participants’ interest was addressed in greater detail by citing examples from recent cases.

On the second day of the training session, Business and Assets Valuation, Jahangir focused on the methods and approaches applied for valuation of businesses. He continued with a detailed focus on the Market, Income and Cost approaches.

Ulvi commented: “The training was successful in view of the participants’ interest, positive comments and the professional approach of AEC. I hope this cooperation between EY Azerbaijan and AEC will be long-lasting and productive.”