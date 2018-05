Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem, two days after U.S. move

Guatemala opened an embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, two days after the United States made the same move, Reuters reports.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the embassy’s opening, in an office complex in west Jerusalem.

